Another US drone strikes in Kurram Agency: sources

PESHAWAR: Another US drone attack has been reported in Kurram Agency near border with Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Sources said that two missiles were fired at a house in Kuch Khurram area, fearing casualties in the attack.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the site, where the missiles were fired.

It is the third such strike since US President Donald Trump announced new Afghan policy in August, accusing Pakistan of offering "safe havens to agents of chaos".

Earlier on Monday, at least 20 people were killed and 10 injured in a similar attack near the same area.

Four missiles were fired on a compound during the strike in the Kurram tribal district close to the Afghan border, in which a suspected hardcore terrorist among 20 were killed.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif speaking on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat' on Monday said that the United States should not conduct any drone strike in Afghanistan and Pakistan at a time when Afghan peace talks have resumed.