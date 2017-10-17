Tue October 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Hakim Muhammad Saeed's 19th death anniversary being observed today

KARACHI: The 19th death anniversary of a prominent scholar, medical researcher, philanthropist and former governor of Sindh Hakim Muhammad Saeed is being observed today.

Born in 1920 in Delhi, Hakim Mohammed Saeed authored several books on religion, Tibb, health and sciences, literature, social and scientific topics and travelogues.

Hakeem Saeed founded Hamdard University in 1991.

He was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 2002, in recognition of his services.

He was shot dead in Karachi's Arambagh area on 17th Oct, 1998.

