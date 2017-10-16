Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Another girl attacked with a sharp object in Karachi

Another girl attacked with a sharp object in Karachi

KARACHI: Another woman was attacked with a sharp object in Azizabad area of Metropolis late Monday, the incident occurred day-after the police claimed to  have arrested suspected mastermind of knife attacks on women.

According to the police, the affected girl was on her way with her brother on motorcycle when she was attacked with a sharp object. She was then rushed to nearby medical facility, the police added.

Last week, fear gripped residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after reports surfaced of a ‘knife attacker’ targeting women in the area. The total number of reported knife attacks on women has shot up to 17.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Four nations meet to resume stalled Afghan peace talks in Oman

Four nations meet to resume stalled Afghan peace talks in Oman
US drone strike kills 20 in Pakistan tribal area

US drone strike kills 20 in Pakistan tribal area
Pakistan elected member UN's Human Rights Council for 2018-20

Pakistan elected member UN's Human Rights Council for 2018-20
World Food Day – Eliminating hunger for a healthier Pakistan

World Food Day – Eliminating hunger for a healthier Pakistan
Load More load more