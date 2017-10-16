Another girl attacked with a sharp object in Karachi

KARACHI: Another woman was attacked with a sharp object in Azizabad area of Metropolis late Monday, the incident occurred day-after the police claimed to have arrested suspected mastermind of knife attacks on women.

According to the police, the affected girl was on her way with her brother on motorcycle when she was attacked with a sharp object. She was then rushed to nearby medical facility, the police added.

Last week, fear gripped residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after reports surfaced of a ‘knife attacker’ targeting women in the area. The total number of reported knife attacks on women has shot up to 17.