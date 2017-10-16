Mon October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017

Pakistan elected member UN's Human Rights Council for 2018-20

NEW YORK: Pakistan has been elected as the member of Human Rights Council of the United Nations for the term 2018-20, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Monday.

In a series of tweets, Nafees Zakaria informed about Pakistan’s win in the election to the Human Rights Council.

Pakistan secured more than two third majority votes in the election held today at United Nations General Assembly New York. There were five candidates from the Asia Pacific region against four seats.

Since its establishment in 2006, this is the 4th time Pakistan has been elected as member of the Human Rights Council.

Zakaria said, “This success demonstrates a strong vote of confidence of Int'l community in our role and contribution to national and global human rights agenda.”

“Pakistan will continue to remain actively engaged with the Council, its machinery, processes and relevant stakeholders, at home and abroad,” he reaffirmed.

Pakistan will build on efforts towards ensuring that the Council’s work is guided by principles of universality impartiality dialogue and cooperation.

Pakistan is firmly committed to uphold promote and safeguard universal human rights for all, including through its membership of HR Council, the spokesman asserted.

