October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017

Imran decides to appear before ECP on Oct 26

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to appear before Election Commission of Pakistan voluntarily on October 26 in party funding case.

The decision to appear before ECP was taken in a high-level meeting of senior PTI leaders in Islamabad. Imran Khan chaired the meeting.

The bigwigs of the party after taking in depth discussion recommended that Imran Khan should appear before the ECP on October 26.

It was also agreed to continue pursuing the case in Islamabad High Court in which party has challenged the jurisdiction of ECP regarding contempt of court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on October 12 had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in a contempt of court case against him.

The chief election commissioner, heading a five-member bench, ordered to produce the PTI chief before the court after arrest in the next hearing fixed for Oct 26.

Earlier, Imran Khan in a series of tweets, stated that he has submitted all additional money trail documents asked by the Supreme Court.

PTI chairman said, “Thanks to God Almighty & Jemima's record keeping, today I submitted all additional money trail docs asked for by SC.”

