Sindh govt announces public holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for Hindu community on Thursday October 19 on account of Diwali.

According to a notification issued here Monday, the government of Sindh is pleased to declare 19th October, 2017 (Thursday)) as Holiday for Hindu Community on the occasion of Diwali for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of the provincial government.