‘Thanks to God & Jemima’ submitted all money trail records to the Supreme Court: Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has stated that he has submitted all additional money trail documents asked by the Supreme Court.

In a series of tweets, PTI chairman said, “Thanks to God Almighty & Jemima's record keeping, today I submitted all additional money trail docs asked for by SC.”

Thx to God Almighty & Jemima's record keeping, today I submitted all additional money trail docs asked for by SC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 16, 2017

Accusing Nawaz Sharif for not providing any further documents apart from the ‘fraud’ Qatari letter, Imran Khan informed that his record of 672k pounds is now in the hands of Supreme Court.

My record of £672k now before SC in entirety. Meanwhile NS not provided any doc beyond fraud Qatari letter of Rs 300bn money laundering. https://t.co/BFuPelK3iD — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 16, 2017

Member PML-N Hanif Abbasi had filed petition against Imran Khan earlier for his disqualification. PTI chairman is accused of receiving foreign fundings and being the owner of offshore companies.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is hearing this case with his three member bench.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note Imran Khan also quoted his friend who said that if he had been in his place, his ex wife would have taken all the money from Sharifs and put him in jail.