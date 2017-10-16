‘Thanks to God & Jemima’ submitted all money trail records to the Supreme Court: Imran Khan

Mon October 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

ECP issues non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has stated that he has submitted all additional money trail documents asked by the Supreme Court.

In a series of tweets, PTI chairman said, “Thanks to God Almighty & Jemima's record keeping, today I submitted all additional money trail docs asked for by SC.”

Accusing Nawaz Sharif for not providing any further documents apart from the ‘fraud’ Qatari letter, Imran Khan informed that his record of 672k pounds is now in the hands of Supreme Court.

Member PML-N Hanif Abbasi had filed petition against Imran Khan earlier for his disqualification. PTI chairman is accused of receiving foreign fundings and being the owner of offshore companies.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is hearing this case with his three member bench.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note Imran Khan also quoted his friend who said that if he had been in his place, his ex wife would have taken all the money from Sharifs and put him in jail.

