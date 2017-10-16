Mon October 16, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

PM pays tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary

KARACHI: Paying tribute to the Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on his 66th death anniversary being observed today, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he had served the Muslims during the Pakistan Movement.

In his message issued on the eve of Liaquat Ali Khan’s death anniversary on Monday, Abbasi said that the Shaheed-i-Millat was the most trusted lieutenant of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A large number of people are visiting the grave of the country's former prime minister to offer Fateha.

Liaquat Ali Khan, under a conspiracy, was shot dead while addressing a public meeting in Rawalpindi on Oct 16, 1951 and despite the lapse of nearly six decades it still remains behind curtains as to who was behind the murder.

One of the most important leaders of the Muslim League, Liaquat Ali Khan was laid to rest on the premises of the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam.

Liaquat Ali Khan wanted to shape Pakistan according to the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam so that it could be brought in to the group of developed countries but, through a conspiracy, he was martyred.

