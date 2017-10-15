Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Action against Imran is according to law: ECP
Read More

Will march on Islamabad even if govt is sent packing: Imran

PESHAWAR: Accusing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-affiliated lawyers of attacking the...

Read More
Advertisement

Imran warns of massive street protest against hurdles in way of accountability

Imran warns of massive street protest against hurdles in way of accountability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that if the Sharif family is convicted in money laundering case, their Rs 300 billion stashed outside Pakistan will be frozen.

Imran Khan was addressing party workers convention at the Jinnah convention centre Islamabad on Sunday.

Imran Khan threatened for street protest saying, it looks that he has to carry out last street movement if any effort was made to put hurdle in the way of accountability process. Imran said we will provide opportunity that whether they allow NAB court to work.

PTI Chief went on to say if the rulers defame the judiciary then he will bring so much people in Islamabad that there will be no room for standing people in the federal capital.

Criticizing Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Imran Khan said Ahsan Iqbal is a biggest pseudo and fraud. He said Ahsan started career under the martial law of Ziaul Haq.

Imran said he is standing with Pakistan Army, adding that army is standing with the law and constitution and democracy and the rulers are defaming them.

Khan also lambasted former president Asif Ali Zardari and alleged that Rs 500 to 600 billion of Asif Zardari are present abroad. He said Zardari had used to sell tickets outside cinema.

He said the Sharif family is taking the democracy towards destruction. He said that the Sharif family has challenged the whole system of the country and devalue the democracy and mocked the democracy.

He said that Asif Zardari is worried about the corruption which is the sign of the ‘Day of Judgment’.

Corruption means "Earning money through illegal sources" and this is what happening in Pakistan, Imran said and added that Pakistan is facing severe political economical crisis due to selfish corrupt politicians.

“I only recognize  Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as my beloved leader,” Khan said.

Imran Khan said that the country’s rulers have done nothing but use their power to accumulate wealth.

PTI has set new trends in politics. It has brought revolution in social media for political parties. (SABAH/Web Desk)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali visits PAF Academy

Wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali visits PAF Academy
Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump’s tweet ‘positive’

Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump’s tweet ‘positive’
Karachi knife attacker arrested from Gujranwala: police

Karachi knife attacker arrested from Gujranwala: police
CJP calls for ensuring adherence to due process of law to improve quality of justice

CJP calls for ensuring adherence to due process of law to improve quality of justice
Load More load more