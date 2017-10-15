Wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali visits PAF Academy

Islamabad: Khalilah Camacho Ali, the wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali (late) visited PAF Academy Asghar Khan on Sunday.

She interacted with the officers and cadets during her visit to Flying Training Wing of this prestigious academy.

Being an enthusiastic aviator with 830 flying hours to her credit, she flew a training mission in the Super Mushshak aircraft of Primary Flying Training Wing.

Talking to the Aviation Cadets and Flying Instructors, she appreciated the professionalism of the flying instructors and the training standards at the academy.

She also expressed her gratitude to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force for inviting her to visit PAF Academy, Asghar Khan and giving her the opportunity to fly in PAF training aircraft.

She further said that it was like a dream come true to visit this esteemed institution.

Earlier, she also witnessed the final of Women Squash Tournament held at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad, as guest of honour.

She lauded the earnest efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation for providing world class squash facilities to the young girls of Pakistan.