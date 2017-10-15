Sun October 15, 2017
October 15, 2017

Trump acknowledges Pakistan's efforts
Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump’s tweet ‘positive’

Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump’s tweet ‘positive’

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has termed Donald Trump’s latest tweet regarding Pakistan ‘positive’, saying the relation between Islamabad and Washington is off to a good start after affirmative statement from the US President.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with the United States. He said, “Pakistan has been cooperating with the US for many years. However, we always suffered losses in its relationship with Washington.”

However, Asif termed President Trump’s tweet, in which he lauded Pakistan efforts in rescuing US-Canadian hostages from Taliban captivity, ‘positive’ saying the relations between Islamabad and Washington is off to a good start.

The US President had acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to curb terrorism and appreciated its willingness to collaborate with his administration.

"I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts," the president said in a tweet, a day after two foreign nationals along with their three children were rescued by the Pakistan Army.

Referring to the rescue mission carried out with the help of American intelligence, Trump said his country is "starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its government."

The foreign minister went on to say the nature of the relationship between two countries will become clearer after visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis later this month.

This is the second time that the president has expressed gratitude. The relationship had gone sour after Trump announced his South Asia policy last month in which he had threatened Pakistan of consequences.

