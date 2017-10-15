Sun October 15, 2017
October 15, 2017

Karachi hospital treats ‘first male victim’ as knife attacker still at large

Karachi knife attacker arrested from Gujranwala: police

Karachi knife attacker arrested from Gujranwala: police

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended the key suspect of ‘knife attacks’ on women in Karachi from Punjab.

According to Geo News, suspect Waseem was arrested from Gujranwala in a joint operation by Karachi and Punjab police. He was arrested on the information shared by his accomplice Shehzad, sources said.

Senior police officials are 70 per cent sure that Waseem is the Karachi knife attacker, however, it will be confirmed once further interrogation takes place.

Sources said Waseem is accused of stabbing women in Karachi and his accomplice had already been taken into custody by the police.

The accused will now be shifted to Karachi for further interrogation.

Since last week of September 25, over 15 incidents of knife attack took place in Guslistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas of Karachi.

The suspect, evading arrest, posed a challenge to the authorities and caused a scare among the public after repeated attacks by a sharp object.

Shehzad, who is childhood friend of Waseem, his friend was also involved in attacks on women in Sahiwal.

