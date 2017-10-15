Sun October 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Three FC men martyred in Kurram landmine blasts

Three FC men martyred in Kurram landmine blasts

KURRAM AGNECY: Three FC personnel were martyred and as many injured in three landmine explosions in the border area of Kharlachi, local political authorities said on Sunday.

The bodies and the injured had been shifted to Parachinar.

Soon after the explosions, security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Earlier on Sept 27 this year, four security personnel were injured when two roadside bombs exploded near their vehicle close to the Afghan border in Kurram Agency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Rubies, the buried treasures of Azad Kashmir

Rubies, the buried treasures of Azad Kashmir
Bohra Community leader Syedna Mufaddal leaves Pakistan for Dubai

Bohra Community leader Syedna Mufaddal leaves Pakistan for Dubai
Army poses no threat to democracy in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Army poses no threat to democracy in Pakistan: DG ISPR
Minor girl among two injured in Indian firing along LoC

Minor girl among two injured in Indian firing along LoC
Load More load more