Three FC men martyred in Kurram landmine blasts

KURRAM AGNECY: Three FC personnel were martyred and as many injured in three landmine explosions in the border area of Kharlachi, local political authorities said on Sunday.

The bodies and the injured had been shifted to Parachinar.

Soon after the explosions, security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Earlier on Sept 27 this year, four security personnel were injured when two roadside bombs exploded near their vehicle close to the Afghan border in Kurram Agency.