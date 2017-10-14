Bohra Community leader Syedna Mufaddal leaves Pakistan for Dubai

KARACHI: The 53rd spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Saturday left for Dubai after staying a month in Pakistan.

His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had arrived in the city September 14. He spent one month in Pakistan.

His Holiness led the Muharram Majalis in the city. This year Karachi was selected by the Bohras to observe Ashra Mubarka and more than 30,000 community members from all over the world gathered here for 10 days.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Secretary Sindh were present at Karachi Airport to see off Bohra Community leader.

In an interview with The News last week, His Holiness Dr Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin has thanked Pakistani people and government for their love and respect accorded to the Bohra community during their stay in Karachi for Ashra Mubaraka.

Talking to The News on his way to Islamabad to meet the prime minister, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, wished to come again and again to Pakistan.

We are very pleased with all the arrangements made by the Sindh government for the Ashra and also the people who have shown great love to the community members, he said.