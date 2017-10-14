Interior Minister’s statement disappoints DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that being a soldier and citizen of Pakistan, he was disappointed by the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor was holding a press conference Saturday evening following the recovery of a Canadian-American family from Taliban custody.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday had asked the military spokesman to refrain from issuing statements on economy. Ahsan said economic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to situation in 2013. Pakistan’s economy is stable and irresponsible statements in this regard could damage Pakistan’s image at international level.

To a question Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “I stick to my words, however in my beeper to private TV I did not say Pakistan’s economy is unstable.”

“Whatever I said on the economy in my beeper was summary of the seminar addressed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attended by business community.”

The military spokesman went on to say that Pak Army pose no threat to the country's democracy, adding that democracy is threatened by not fulfilling its requirements. It is also threatened by not living up to the expectations of the masses, he added.

“Stable system is vital for progress and prosperity of the country,” Ghafoor said.

"We will play our part as and when required but whatever we do will be done by staying in our defined legal and constitutional limits," Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The spokesman added there is no more room to 'do more' to fight the war against terrorism in other countries.

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces have done a lot in Pakistan and 'will do more for the motherland in collaboration with our institutions' but there is 'no more room to do more’ for other countries.

"Pakistan has done a lot to improve its security situation in the past 15 years, especially in the past eight years," he said, adding that only trust-based relations with the international community can take us forward.

Referring to an intelligence-based operation conducted on Thursday that led to the safe recovery of a Canadian-American couple and their three children, the DG ISPR said that the intelligence sharing and cooperation can ensure a better security situation.