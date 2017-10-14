Abbasi says decision-making powers should rest with masses

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that the decision-making powers should rest with the masses as the country could not progress without democracy.

He said this was the the first government in the country’s history that had successfully completed projects initiated during its tenure.

There had been a common practice in the country that one government is announced a project that is completed by next four to five governments.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the country's first coal, clinker and cement terminal at Port Qasim. The terminal has reportedly been established at a cost of $285 million.

The premier said the entire project, including the terminal had been completed in four years, adding the terminal is the world’s best in quality.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived in the city on a day-long visit.

He was received at the airport by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Mohammad Zubair.

The prime minister was briefed on the Pakistan gas port consortium of the Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Limited, a spokesman for the Governor House says.

He said that the premier would also be apprised of all development projects run by Governor House in cooperation with the federal government.