Passing out parade held at PMA

KAKUL: The passing out parade of 136th PMA Long Course, Graduate Course 36th, Technical Graduate Course 29th and Integrated Course 55 was held at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul today.

According to an ISPR statement, the cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Turkmenistan and Libya were also among the passed out courses.

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army was the chief guest on the occasion.

The CGS of UK Army reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets and addressed the parade .

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Company Senior under Officer Abdul Hanan Mustafa of 136th Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Company Senior under Officer Muhammad Iqbal of 136th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Gentleman Cadet Hudayberenov Eresh from Turkmenistan of 136th Long Course, the Chief of Army Staff Cane to Gentleman Cadet Muhammad Arslan Yousaf of Graduate Course 36th and Company Junior under Officer Saad Hamid of Technical Graduate Course 29th and the Commandant’s Cane for the best cadet was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Taimoor Azam Khan of Integrated Course 55.

Major General Abdullah Dogar, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy was also present on the saluting dais.

A large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade