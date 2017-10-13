Fri October 13, 2017
October 14, 2017

Imran terms Ahsan’s statement ridiculous

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan strongly condemned interior minister Ahsan Iqbal’s recent statement, in which he asked DG ISPR to refrain from commenting over state of economy. PTI chief termed it ridiculous and an attempt to weaken armed forces.

PTI Chief in his latest tweets said that Ahsan Iqbal’s unwarranted attack on ISPR is absurd because the dismal state of Pakistan’s economy is known to the world, adding that interior minister's statement is to malign Pak forces and to appease the hostile external forces.

Earlier on Friday, terming Pakistan's economy stable, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said military spokesman should refrain from issuing statements on economy, adding that economic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to situation in 2013. Pakistan’s economy is stable and irresponsible statements in this regard could damage Pakistan’s image at international level.

While on Thursday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations DG (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that national security and economy were strongly linked with each other.

