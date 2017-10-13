Fri October 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Pakistan Navy conducts Exercise BURQ VII at Creeks

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is conducting Exercise BURQ VII at Creeks area aiming to evaluate Pak Navy’s operational plans for the defence of Creeks Area.

It also includes the re-evaluation of Air Defence plans and combat readiness of Air Defence Battalion deployed in the creeks area. 

Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) are lead elements of the exercise.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem also visited the forward posts of Pakistan Navy in creeks area to witness the tactical phase of Exercise.

During the visit, the Commander Coast expressed his satisfaction over high degree of professionalism and combat readiness displayed by the various segments of Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) during the Exercise.

BURQ Series of Exercises are tactical level exercises conducted by Pakistan Navy Coastal Command to evaluate and enhance the defence of Creeks Area wherein Pak Marines and Special Service Group (Navy) participate.

Assets of Pakistan Navy Fleet, Maritime Security Agency, and Pakistan Air Force also participate in the exercise.

