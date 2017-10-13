Fri October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017

Parents of rescued US-Canadian couple thank Pak Army

Parents of rescued US-Canadian couple thank Pak Army
UK Army CGS acknowledges Pak Army's achievements in fight against terrorism

UK Army CGS acknowledges Pak Army's achievements in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army, has acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Nicholas Patrick arrived on two days official visit to Pakistan. He called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today Friday.

Matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two Armies were discussed during the meeting, the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region. He said that UK greatly appreciates Pakistan’s sacrifices in this regard.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, CGS UK Army, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

