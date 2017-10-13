Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar's indictment adjourned after lawyers protest

Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar's indictment adjourned after lawyers protest
Read More

Clash not in favour of country, party, Nawaz: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that confrontation...

Read More
Advertisement

Imran says PML-N attacked judiciary for second time

Imran says PML-N attacked judiciary for second time

ISLAMABAD: Clearly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is hell-bent on destroying all state institutions and it attacked Pakistan's judiciary for the second time, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan urged the masses to be ready for the defence of the state institutions, saying, “People of Pakistan must be prepared to stand up and defend our state institutions as the destruction of state institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter.”

Today the PML-N attacked Pak's judiciary for the second time – the commotion in the court today was to protect the over Rs 30 b Sharifs' loot stashed abroad, Imran said.

Referring to the October 2 incident when the Rangers took control of the Federal Judicial Complex and did not allow anyone, including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, to enter the premises, PTI Chief said “Now we know the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers' presence in NAB court - it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected.”

An accountability court judge on Friday adjourned hearing of references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar to October 19 after a group of lawyers caused commotion in the court.

According to Geo News,  Judge Bashir Ahmed left the courtroom as one of the protesting lawyers with a head injury managed to enter the court room.

The lawyers were protesting outside the court after they were not allowed to attend the hearing.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were expected to be indicted today in the Flagship Investments, Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment corruption references.

The corruption references against the Sharif family members and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were filed in the light of Supreme Court orders on July 28th in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif and his PMLN party members have been targeting the apex court for its decision to send an elected prime minister packing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

UK Army CGS acknowledges Pak Army's achievements in fight against terrorism

UK Army CGS acknowledges Pak Army's achievements in fight against terrorism
Pakistan official details car chase that freed kidnapped U.S.-Canadian family

Pakistan official details car chase that freed kidnapped U.S.-Canadian family
US-Canadian family freed from Taliban leaves Pakistan

US-Canadian family freed from Taliban leaves Pakistan
Karachi ranked 'least safe city' in the world

Karachi ranked 'least safe city' in the world
Load More load more