Imran says PML-N attacked judiciary for second time

ISLAMABAD: Clearly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is hell-bent on destroying all state institutions and it attacked Pakistan's judiciary for the second time, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

Clearly PMLN is hell-bent on destroying all state institutions. Ppl of Pak must be prepared to stand up & defend our state institutions https://t.co/CeeNO3ZoVY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 13, 2017

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan urged the masses to be ready for the defence of the state institutions, saying, “People of Pakistan must be prepared to stand up and defend our state institutions as the destruction of state institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter.”

The destruction of state institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter. https://t.co/vZWDEM8BE7 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 13, 2017

Today the PML-N attacked Pak's judiciary for the second time – the commotion in the court today was to protect the over Rs 30 b Sharifs' loot stashed abroad, Imran said.

Today the PMLN attacked Pak's judiciary for the second time - today it was to protect the over Rs 30 b Sharifs' loot stashed abroad. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 13, 2017

Referring to the October 2 incident when the Rangers took control of the Federal Judicial Complex and did not allow anyone, including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, to enter the premises, PTI Chief said “Now we know the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers' presence in NAB court - it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected.”

Now we know the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers' presence in NAB court - it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected. https://t.co/2fP4dPPUO9 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 13, 2017

An accountability court judge on Friday adjourned hearing of references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar to October 19 after a group of lawyers caused commotion in the court.

According to Geo News, Judge Bashir Ahmed left the courtroom as one of the protesting lawyers with a head injury managed to enter the court room.

The lawyers were protesting outside the court after they were not allowed to attend the hearing.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were expected to be indicted today in the Flagship Investments, Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment corruption references.

The corruption references against the Sharif family members and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were filed in the light of Supreme Court orders on July 28th in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif and his PMLN party members have been targeting the apex court for its decision to send an elected prime minister packing.