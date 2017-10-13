Fri October 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Trump hails release of US-Canadian couple from Taliban

US-Canadian family freed from Taliban leaves Pakistan

US-Canadian family freed from Taliban have left Pakistan, Geo News reported citing airport sources.

American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their three children left for Canada on Pakistan International Airlines flight PK785 via UK, the sources said.

The family, after being released from five-year long captivity, had earlier refused to immediately board a US-bound jet over concerns about the husband’s past links to a former Guantanamo Bay inmate.

Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle were kidnapped during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan in 2012, and had three children while in captivity.

