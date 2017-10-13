Fri October 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Karachi ranked 'least safe city' in the world

Karachi is the least safe country in the world and ranks last among 60 other major cities, according to an index of city rankings compiled by the Economist.

“Although it performs poorly across all of the categories, it was dragged down by a very low level of personal security (60th).

This is a reflection of a number of factors, but the main reason is that among the cities in the index, it experiences by far the most frequent and most severe terrorist attacks,” the report said.

The report is based on comparative data for Urban security, which includes digital security, health security, infrastructure and personal security.

Seven of the top 10 are cities in Asia with Tokyo , Sigapore and Osaka grabing the top three sports respectively.

 

 

