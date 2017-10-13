Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Karachi: ‘Knife man ‘ attacks 35 years old woman in North Nazimabad

Karachi: ‘Knife man ‘ attacks 35 years old woman in North Nazimabad

KARACHI: A 35 year old woman on Friday apparently became the 16th victim of a stabbing spree in North Nazimabad, in a first attack that took place outside the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas triggering fear among the residents.

Sherina, a housemaid, was treated for stab wounds at a private medical facility in North Nazimabad area of the city.

The woman visited the Hydri Police station to register an FIR.

According to preliminary report, a motorcyclist wearing helmet attacked the woman in a street before he sped away.

The police still remain clueless about the identity of the attacker despite announcing Rs1 million reward for information leading to arrest of the attacker.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani-American faces extradition hearing on NYC attack plot

Pakistani-American faces extradition hearing on NYC attack plot
Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar's indictment adjourned after lawyers protest

Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar's indictment adjourned after lawyers protest
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar likely to be Indicted today

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar likely to be Indicted today
DG ISPR says religion is a private matter of an individual

DG ISPR says religion is a private matter of an individual
Load More load more