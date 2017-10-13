Fri October 13, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar likely to be Indicted today

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar likely to be Indicted today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar are set to be indicted today by an accountability court in the Flagship Investments, Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment corruption references. Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain will be summoned once again and their warrants have been affixed on the walls of NAB court.

However, the PML-N secretary information removed the confusion clouds saying that former prime minister will not come Pakistan today as he is busy in looking after his ailing wife in London.

It is most likely that accountability court will indict sacked premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar today (Friday) as the family members were summoned by the judge to appear before accountability court on October 13.

It is to mention here that the court had decided to separate cases of each member in order to differentiate between present and absent suspects.

Comments

