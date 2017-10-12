Thu October 12, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Capt Safdar moves IHC to putt off indictment in graft reference

ISLAMABAD: Capt (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday challenged his possible indictment by a NAB court in the Islamabad High Court.

The MNA filed the petition through his counsel Amjad Pervez, praying the court to stop the accountability court from indicting him on Oct 13. He added that as per law a period of seven days is allowed before formal indictment.

A NAB court is likely to indict former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar in the graft references on Oct 13 (tomorrow).

During the last hearing on Oct 9, the accountability court approved the bail pleas of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar.

Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir also approved the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to declare Nawaz's sons, Hasan and Hussain, proclaimed offenders and separated their proceedings in the three references filed against them.

