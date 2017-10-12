Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Qandeel murder case: Non-bailable warrants issued for Mufti Abdul Qavi

Qandeel murder case: Non-bailable warrants issued for Mufti Abdul Qavi

MULTAN: A judicial magistrate here on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mufti Abdul Qavi in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Judicial magistrate Mohammad Pervez issued the non-bailable warrants after the investigation officer, Noor Akbar, prayed the court to do so on the grounds that the cleric is not cooperating with the police. 

The CPO Multan, earlier on Wednesday, had suspended the investigation officer for failing to submit a final challan despite passage of 15 months.  

According to Geo News, when approached, Qavi said he is always present in his seminary and is available for any cooperation in the investigation.

The cleric added that he had already obtained the bail before arrest.

Qandeel Baloch was allegedly strangled by her brother Muhammad Waseem in July last year.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

ECP issues non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan

ECP issues non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan
Nawaz may return home today to appear before NAB court: sources

Nawaz may return home today to appear before NAB court: sources
Dar appears before accountability court

Dar appears before accountability court
Pakistan ready to work with US for achieving peace, security: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan ready to work with US for achieving peace, security: Ahsan Iqbal
Load More load more