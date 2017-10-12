Qandeel murder case: Non-bailable warrants issued for Mufti Abdul Qavi

MULTAN: A judicial magistrate here on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mufti Abdul Qavi in the Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Judicial magistrate Mohammad Pervez issued the non-bailable warrants after the investigation officer, Noor Akbar, prayed the court to do so on the grounds that the cleric is not cooperating with the police.

The CPO Multan, earlier on Wednesday, had suspended the investigation officer for failing to submit a final challan despite passage of 15 months.

According to Geo News, when approached, Qavi said he is always present in his seminary and is available for any cooperation in the investigation.

The cleric added that he had already obtained the bail before arrest.

Qandeel Baloch was allegedly strangled by her brother Muhammad Waseem in July last year.