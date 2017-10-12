Nawaz to return home today to appear before NAB court

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London today (Thursday) to appear before an accountability court.

Sources said that the former premier, who has been in London to attend his wife Kulsoom Nawaz undergoing treatment for cancer, will arrive Islamabad today.

In the last hearing held on Oct 9, an accountability court in Islamabad had set Oct 13 as the date for the indictment of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar in a NAB reference pertaining to the Avenfield apartments on Park Lane in London.

Earlier, Nawaz, who is currently facing three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and his family members in an accountability court, had arrived London last week.