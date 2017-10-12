Dar appears before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared before an accountability court in a reference for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income here on Thursday.

Accountability court's Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) graft case against the finance minister.

FC and 200 policemen have been deployed at the Judicial Complex for the hearing.

Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz and State Minister Anusha Rehman also arrived at the NAB court while PML-N workers are not allowed to enter the court premises.

Last month, an accountability court in Islamabad had indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In the last hearing held on Oct 4, the NAB had summoned a senior official of the National Investment Trust, Shahid Aziz, and a banker, Tariq Javed, as a witness in the next hearing.

The statement of the prosecution’s first witness was recorded in the hearing.