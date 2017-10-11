International Day of the Girl Child: Bilawal pledges to protect girls

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that better grooming, education and protection to our girl children are their basic rights hence the government and the society are bound to provide the same.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child being observed under the aegis of the United Nations, the PPP Chairman reiterated the pledge of his party that girls will be protected and incentives will be increased for them for obtaining education and health facilities.

Bilawal said he feels pain to know about the sense of insecurity among our mothers, sisters and daughters in Karachi and questioned whether the knife-attacker was a Martian, who is not being caught. He stressed that everyone should do his job instead of playing outside the domains.

PPP Chairman said that his party won’t tolerate attacks on our mothers, sisters and daughters. “PPP supports the slogan of Strong Girl – Strong World slogan of the United Nations,” he added.