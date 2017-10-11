CM Sindh chairs Karachi package meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the second phase Karachi Package-II and completion of the first phase would change the face of the city. The city which has turned to be a peaceful city would become a beautiful city of the country.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Karachi package here at the CM House Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for P&D Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro, Khalid Sb and others.

The Chief Minister said that the completion of underpass at Submarine Chowrangi has taken long time. It must be completed at the earliest. On this the local government minister said its one track would be open for traffic on November 15 and then work on the other one would be started.

Giving the progress of Bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard, Jam Khan said the project would cost Rs700 million. All its legal formalities have been completed. The chief minister directed the PD to start work by November 15. “I want to lay its foundation stone,” he said.

The PD, Niaz Soomro said that the technical evaluation of report has been hoisted on SPPRA Website and as per target the work would be started in November.

The other works to be started by November 2017 are construction of Rs650 million Road from Fuwara Chowk to Garden via Abdullah Haroon Road and back to Fuwara Chowk via Zaibunisa, and construction of Rs350 million road from Tank Chowk to Super Highway via Thado Nalla. Prequalification for the project has been completed.

Reconstruction of Rs280 million Tipu Sultan Road from Shahrahe Faisal to Karsaz, construction of Rs1.5 billion bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, widening of Rs270 million reconstruction of Stadium Road from University Road to Rashid Minhas, and construction of remodeling of 12000 Road Landhi Korangi for Rs1.5 billion . On the road two bridge would also be constructed. Improvement Plan for Rs240 million Roads at Cantt Railway station.

The chief minister said that two projects are most important which affect the image of the city. They are Cantt Station and Airport. When people from other cities and countries land at our airport or come out Cantt station they see the plight of raods and view poor. “This is most important for me to develop both the areas.

He said that he has a beautification plan for all flyovers and bridges of the city. The flyover at Jinnah Terminal is on the top priority.

The work on some storm water drains from Star gate to Chakora Nalla, Shahrahe Faisal of Rs200 million and storm water drain from Hassan Sqaure to Lyari Rivers of Rs70 million would be started by the beginning of November.

The Chief Minister directed the PD Karachi Package to expedite the works going on under the phase-I Karachi package