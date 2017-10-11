2nd Pak Navy Int’l Nautical Competition kick-starts at Naval Academy

KARACHI: The second Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition has begun with an impressive opening ceremony at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Cadets and Midshipmen from Naval Academies of China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and UAE are participating in the event.

Under the auspices of Pakistan Naval Academy, the four-day long event will encompass a variety of water sports and seamanship races in Karachi Harbour.

During different phases of International Nautical competition, a total of six teams from China, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan Naval Academy and Pakistan Marines Academy will prove their mettle by pitching against each other.

The competitions will include Swimming and Lifesaving races at Naval Physical Training and Sports Complex Karsaz, Seamanship race and sailing race at Karachi Harbor.

The event will not only help promote water sports in Pakistan but also highlight the soft image of the country on international level.