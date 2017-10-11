Riyadh-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing in Lahore

LAHORE: A Riyad-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight made an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal airport after pilot suspected fire in the engine, Geo TV reported on Wednesday.

With over 300 passengers on board, Flight PK-755 was enroute to Riyadh from Sialkot when it made emergency landing . A PIA spokesman, however, said an inspection found no traces of fire .

The spokesman said the passengers of the Flight PK-755 would depart at 11:00 am.