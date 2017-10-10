German, Chinese firms offer healthcare, sustainable farming projects on BOT basis

KARACHI: A conglomeration of German and Chinese firms have jointly offered Sindh government three important health sector projects, including 200-beded cancer hospital, 200-bed Organ transplant hospitals and 30-50 bed emergency center on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

This offer came in a joint meeting of the firms with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

The top management of RE Tech German Group and China Rainbow Investment Company (CRIIC) in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah jointly offered to launch three important health sector projects BOT basis.

The projects are the State of the Art 200-hundred bed Cancer Hospital along with Proton Therapy. The other project is a High-End 200 Bed Organ Transplant Hospital and the third one is Emergency Center (30-50 bed Hospital) along with Trauma Center with the support of Air Ambulance. This would be the first ever project in Pakistan, if approved.

It may be noted that these Emergency centers to be established on district level will be available for the local population meant for basic treatment will be made available to the local population. Normally, they have to visit the big town or the main city. Once these centers are made functional, the patient load will be reduced in government hospital in the main cities as the same will be handled by these centers.

High-end Ambulance Service, once these centers are established in Sindh they will be supported/connected by State of the Art ambulance service with trained and qualified manpower with the supervision of German Experts.

They offered to revamp and upgrade complete Health system in the province on international standards.

The Chief Minister said that he has declared emergency in health and education sectors. “We have achieved some results in health sector and striving for more and best results,” he said. He directed health department to have a meeting with them and discuss the projects and priorities them and the work out modus operandi how they can be implemented and put up the proposal along with recommendations.