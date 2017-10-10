Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Share

Admiral Zafar Abbasi appointed as new naval chief
Read More

Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi new naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been appointed as new naval chief and will take...

Read More
Advertisement

Newly appointed Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi meets Army Chief, CJCSC

Newly appointed Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi meets Army Chief, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Naval Chief, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters and GHQ Rawalpindi, separately.

Chairman JCSC felicitated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy.    

General Zubair commended the professionalism and commitment of Pakistan Navy and lauded their performance in maritime security as well as war against terrorism.

Separately, Admiral Zafar Abbasi visited GHQ and called on the Army Chief.

Matters of professional interest were discussed.

COAS congratulated Admiral Zafar on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, CNS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha for martyrs of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal condemns posting of police officer convicted in BB murder case

Bilawal condemns posting of police officer convicted in BB murder case
Zardari advises nation to remain vigilant of Imran, Nawaz

Zardari advises nation to remain vigilant of Imran, Nawaz
Pakistan Army returns woman who crossed LoC: ISPR

Pakistan Army returns woman who crossed LoC: ISPR
Kulsoom Nawaz ready to undergo first chemotherapy

Kulsoom Nawaz ready to undergo first chemotherapy
Load More load more