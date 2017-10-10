Tue October 10, 2017
October 10, 2017

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing
India again resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: One person embraced martyrdom while four others, including three women, were injured...

Pakistan Army returns woman who crossed LoC: ISPR

Pakistan Army returns woman who crossed LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As a goodwill gesture and continuation of efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan on Tuesday handed over a woman, who inadvertently crossed over LoC to Indian authorities.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, “As a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of Pakistan Army’s efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along Line of Control (LOC), Mst Azmat Jan w/o Muhammad Shakeel r/o Degwar Maldialan (IoK), who inadvertently crossed over LoC at Chirikot Sector, has been returned to IOK today at Rawala -Poonch crossing Point on humanitarian grounds.”

The ISPR said civil and military officials of both sides were present on the occasion.

In January, Pakistan had also returned one Indian solder, who crossed the LoC as a “goodwill gesture.”

Pakistan had handed over an Indian soldier, Chandu Babulal Chohan, to Indian authorities through Wagah border, the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

