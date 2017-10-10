Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Share

Children to appear before courts after Kulsoom’s recovery: Nawaz
Read More

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been discharged...

Read More
Advertisement

Kulsoom Nawaz ready to undergo first chemotherapy

Kulsoom Nawaz ready to undergo first chemotherapy

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz on twitter shared a picture of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz on her hospital bed, where she was about to receive her first chemotherapy session.

Maryam shared the picture with caption, “Ami being prepared for her first chemotherapy session.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz was reportedly suffering from cancer and is  undergoing treatment in London.

Maryam in her tweet also thanked the supported for their valuable prayers for Kulsoom Nawaz.

She said, “Thank you for your valuable prayers for her. Means a lot to us.”

She also tweeted 

Maryam Nawaz’s tweet about her proceeding into first chemotherapy quickly received over 163 comments within few minutes of the tweeting from well wishers and supporters all across Pakistan and the world.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Army Chief, Defence Minister discuss security matters

Army Chief, Defence Minister discuss security matters
Pakistan gripped in legal gridlock

Pakistan gripped in legal gridlock
Afghan-Pakistan border villages brace for Berlin Wall-style divide

Afghan-Pakistan border villages brace for Berlin Wall-style divide
Maleeha lashes out at India for ‘mass blinding in occupied Kashmir’

Maleeha lashes out at India for ‘mass blinding in occupied Kashmir’
Load More load more