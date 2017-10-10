Army Chief, Defence Minister discuss security matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Pakistan Military...
RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.
Inter Services Public Relations said during the meeting, matters related to defence and security situation in the country were discussed in detail.
Prior to the meeting, the Minister was also updated on Security situation at Military Operations Directorate.
RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.
Inter Services Public Relations said during the meeting, matters related to defence and security situation in the country were discussed in detail.
Prior to the meeting, the Minister was also updated on Security situation at Military Operations Directorate.
Comments