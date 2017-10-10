Tue October 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror
Army Chief, Defence Minister discuss security matters

RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relations said during the meeting, matters related to defence and security situation in the country were discussed in detail.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister was also updated on Security situation at Military Operations Directorate.

