Twelve Pakistanis deported from Greece arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Twelve Pakistanis deported from Greece arrived at the Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Tuesday.

The deportees reached home via private airline.

On arrival at the airport, all 12 had been arrested by the immigration authorities.

Later, the deportees were handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) department of the FIA for further investigation.