Benazir murder case: Khurram Shahzad reinstated as SSP special branch

RAWALPINDI: Formerly convicted in Benazir murder case Khurram Shahzad has been reinstated as SSP special branch.

As per details Khurram Shahzad, who is one of those accused in the Benazir Bhutto murder case, was reinstated Monday night as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Branch, Geo News reported.

Shahzad took over the office duties after his reinstatement last night, in accordance with the notification circulated earlier.

It is to mention here that ATC Rawalpindi had convicted the two police officials for 17 years imprisonment each with one million fine in Benazir Bhutto murder case. Both, Shahzad as well as Saud Aziz , the high ranking police officials were detained at Adyala Jail following August 31 judgment of ATC that convicted them under section 119 and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

However, the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) subsequently suspended the sentence and issued a notification announcing the reinstatement of Shahzad as SSP Special Branch.

It is to be noted that Shahzad was stationed as SSP Special Branch at the same time as he was sentenced, while Aziz, at present, has retired from the police force.

Shahzad and Aziz were released on bail on the orders of the LHC's Rawalpindi Bench on October 6, following the suspension of their 17-year jail sentences and fines a day prior.

Later, Sardar Latif Khosa opposed bail application of the police officers and said that according to section 25 sub-section 8, persons convicted from an anti terrorism court (ATC) are not entitled to relief of bails.