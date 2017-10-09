Mon October 09, 2017
October 9, 2017

KP teachers protest outside Imran’s residence in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: More than 600 teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protest demonstration outside Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala and chanted slogans against provincial government of KP.

Protesters blocked all the routes leading to PTI Chief residence. They also stopped KPK Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI leader Shireen Mazari from reaching his place.

Disgruntled teachers are adamant to continue their protest outside Imran’s residence house until their demands are met.

Speaking to media, KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak expressed him displeasure over getting stopped by protestors, saying he would remember it.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan promised to convey their demands to Imran Khan and hence she was allowed to go inside.

