Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror

RAWALPINDI: International community has failed to recognize Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war on terror, said Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa was addressing the passing out parade of 138 GD (P), 84 Engineering, 94 Air Defence, 19 Admin and Special Duties and 3rd Logistics courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan Monday. General Bajwa was the chief guest at the occasion.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief said, “No country has sacrificed as much as we have and achieved enormous success. The only country which has successfully fought terrorism and is in the process of eradicating the residual through operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. It is our resolve that we will make Pakistan a terror free country, come what may.”

General Bajwa said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants to promote peace all around as it is the assurance of our own internal stability.

“We stand firmly committed to this cause and will not allow anybody to misinterpret our actions. Our Armed Forces are fully capable of responding to all sorts of internal or external threats or aggression. If the enemy ever resorts to a misadventure, regardless of its size and scale, it will have to pay an unbearable cost.”

Praising Pakistan Air Force efforts, the Army Chief said, “I must mention here that our national struggle against terrorism has largely been successful due to outstanding contribution of PAF. PAF, being a highly organ of the national defence, has played a remarkable role in annihilating and destroying number of terrorists sanctuaries and training camps along Pak-Afghan border.”

On this auspicious occasion, the COAS congratulated all the graduating cadets, especially the position holders and winners of Swords of Honour.

General Bajwa was extremely pleased to see cadets of brotherly countries from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, saying “My special felicitations to the Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force cadets on successful completion of their training at the Academy.”

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.