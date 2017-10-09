Mon October 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

World Post Day being celebrated today  

 

The World Post Day is being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world today. 

From pigeons to email, the world has progressed in the technological realm of message delivery system drastically over the years.

However, somewhere in between today’s modern usage of apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger, the importance of postal service still stands.

As the world celebrates the day, the contributions of postal service towards promoting general ease in people’s lives can certainly not be denied.

Considered as a major breakthrough in long-distance communication, this day is celebrated each year to bring awareness about the Post's role in everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global, social and economic development.

The Post is still of great significance in far-flung areas, which are deprived of access to the internet and other systems that rely on satellite.

The World Post Day marks the anniversary of the Universal’s Postal Union (UPU) established in 1874. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

EXCLUSIVE: Dawoodi Bohras Chief Syedna Mufaddal thanks Pakistanis for their love

EXCLUSIVE: Dawoodi Bohras Chief Syedna Mufaddal thanks Pakistanis for their love
NAB court issues arrest warrants for ex-PM's sons Hassan, Hussain

NAB court issues arrest warrants for ex-PM's sons Hassan, Hussain
Maryam says appearing in court despite reservations

Maryam says appearing in court despite reservations
Accountability court grants bail to Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar

Accountability court grants bail to Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar
Load More load more