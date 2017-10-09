Safdar's arrest is revenge in the name of accountability: Saad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Saad Rafique has strongly condemned arrest of former Prime Minister Nawaz’s sun-in-law Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, saying “it is revenge in the name of accountability and justice”.

In his tweets, the minister said that Muhammad Safdar is a true, resolute and unswerving soldier of democracy, he is "Sadiq and Ameen", adding that those who made his arrest must consider their way of actions.

He said that mafias and relatives of terrorists do not appear to face justice.

Sad further said that PML-N would not resist the detention, added that "will emerge as victorious by the grace of God".

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar arrived in Pakistan via Qatar Airways to appear before the court, where Safdar Abbasi was arrested by NAB from Benazir International Airport.

On Sunday, before leaving for Pakistan, outside Avenfield apartments, Maryam Nawaz said the so-called accountability process underway for the last year-and-a-half has been exposed as the world is aware now that this [corruption cases] is not for justice but for revenge. “The whole world knows that what’s happening to Nawaz Sharif is not accountability but revenge and the whole charade stands fully exposed.

“However, we are going back and will appear before the court and get through the wheels of justice. We respect the rule of law and the constitution,” she said, adding that when one’s intentions are clear, he or she isn’t afraid of going anywhere.

When asked whether Hasan and Hussain Nawaz will also appear before the NAB court, Maryam said the decision was for them to make.