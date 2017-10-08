Nawaz’s son-in-law Safdar arrested on return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Muhammed Safdar have been arrested from Benazir International Airport by a special six-member NAB team.

While Maryam Nawaz had left the airport for her house as she had the option to get pre-arrest bail which she reportedly signed before leaving, the warrants of her spouse are non-bailable, which has given rise to an interesting situation and led to arrest of her spouse Capt (Retd) Safdar.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammed Safdar arrived at Benazir International Airport through Qatar Airways at around 01:20am, where they were received by PML-N senior leaders, including Daniyal Aziz, Asif Kirmani, Parvez Rasheed, Tariq Fazl Chaudhri and State Minister Talal Chaudhri.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband are required to appear before the court on Monday for the hearing of a reference filed against the Sharif family on the order of the Supreme Court.

It is worth mentioning here that six-member NAB team was present at the airport to arrest former prime minister Nawaz sharif's son-in-law Muhammed Safdar as accountability court had issued the non-bailable warrants for Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Rtd) Mohammed Safdar fro not appearing even after repeated summons.

Till filing of this report, workers of PML-N gathered and started chanting in favour of Safdar Abbasia a head of NAB vehicle in which Safdar Abbasi was being taken after arrest. He would be kept at NAB office Islamabad and be produced in the morning before accountability court in references.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar left for Pakistan to appear before the accountability court. Both have been summoned, along with Nawaz Sharif and sons, by the Islamabad Accountability Court onMonday.