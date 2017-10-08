Maryam and Safdar return home to appear in accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammed Safdar have arrived Pakistan to appear before the accountability court on Monday.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammed Safdar arrived at Benazir International Airport through Qatar Airways at around 01:30am, where they were received by PML-N senior leaders, including Daniyal Aziz, Asif Kirmani, Parvez Rasheed, Tariq Fazl Chaudhri and State Minister Talal Chaudhri.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband are required to appear before the court on Monday for the hearing of a reference filed against the Sharif family on the order of the Supreme Court.

It is worth mentioning here that six-member NAB team is also present at the airport to arrest former prime minister Nawaz sharif's son-in-law Mohammed Safdar as accountability court had issued the non-bailable warrants forCapt (Retd) Muhammed Safdar fro not appearing even after repeated summons.

While Maryam Nawaz had the option to get pre-arrest bail which she reportedly signed the papers and left alone for her house, the warrants of her spouse are non-bailable, which has given rise to an interesting situation — whether the son-in-law of the former PM would be arrested as he is still at Rawal Launch .

At the last hearing on October 2, Judge Mohammad Bashir issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar, Hussain and Hasan, and bailable warrants for Maryam.

Nawaz has been appearing before the court since it began its proceedings. However, at present Nawaz is in London to spend time with his wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Maryam says will appear before court to try justice system



It is unclear when the former premier will return. The court is yet to decide on his plea for exemption from appearance.

Following Nawaz's appearance before the court on Oct 2, Mohsin Ranjha, a member of his legal team, briefed the media. He said the former premier's indictment had been deferred to October 9, the next date of hearing.

He added that the court has been assured that Maryam and her husband will appear before it.