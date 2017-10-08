Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal made NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has been appointed Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The ministry of law has issued a notification of the appointment of Javed Iqbal as NAB chief here Sunday. He will head the bureau for four years, according to the notification.

The former Supreme Court judge has been appointed NAB chairman with the consultation of Prime Minister and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain approved the appointment of Justice Javed Iqbal under section VI of the NAB Ordinance.

Earlier, opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said name of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has been finalized for the next chairman of NAB.

Speaking to media, the PPP stalwart said he has convinced the government to appoint the former Supreme Court judge as the head of anti-graft body.

"Four meetings have been held in this regard . . . it was necessary to give a name because today is the deadline," he was quoted by Geo TV as saying.

Justice Javed Iqbal had spearheaded an inquiry panel to probe the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a US raid in Abbottabad.

Khursheed Shah said justice Iqbal was suitable for the post of NAB chairman as he has good reputation.