Sun October 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Share

Name of justice (retd) Javed Iqbal finalized for NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah

Name of justice (retd) Javed Iqbal finalized for NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal made NAB chairman

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal made NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has been appointed Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The ministry of law has issued a notification of the appointment of Javed Iqbal as NAB chief here Sunday. He will head the bureau for four years, according to the notification.

The former Supreme Court judge has been appointed NAB chairman with the consultation of Prime Minister and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.

The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain approved the appointment of Justice Javed Iqbal under section VI of the NAB Ordinance.

Earlier, opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said name of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has been finalized for the next chairman of NAB.

Speaking to media, the PPP stalwart said he has convinced the government to appoint the former Supreme Court judge as the head of anti-graft body.

"Four meetings have been held in this regard . . . it was necessary to give a name because today is the deadline," he was quoted by Geo TV as saying.

Justice Javed Iqbal had spearheaded an inquiry panel to probe the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a US raid in Abbottabad.

Khursheed Shah said justice Iqbal was suitable for the post of NAB chairman as he has good reputation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan's NSA Nasir Janjua reacts to US objections on CPEC route

Pakistan's NSA Nasir Janjua reacts to US objections on CPEC route
Imran continues tirade against Nawaz, Zardari

Imran continues tirade against Nawaz, Zardari
Four more die of dengue in Peshawar

Four more die of dengue in Peshawar
Name of justice (retd) Javed Iqbal finalized for NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah

Name of justice (retd) Javed Iqbal finalized for NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah
Load More load more