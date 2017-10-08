Sun October 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

CPEC project based upon development, connectivity: FO

China, Pakistan reject US criticism of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: In its first formal response to the United States, Pakistan on Saturday stated that...

Pakistan's NSA Nasir Janjua reacts to US objections on CPEC route

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua has stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of ‘economic prosperity’ for entire region and the world.

Reacting to US Defence Secretary James Mattis reservations over CPEC route, Nasir Janjua, in a statement said, “The issue of Kashmir is again highlighted while opposing CPEC and favouring India by the US.”

“Pakistan and China had already been connected via Karakoram Highway land route since 1960 but why it is being opposed now?” the National Security Advisor questioned.

“Kashmir is accepted as a disputed territory with opposition of CPEC,” said Nasir.

The adviser called upon Washington to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations instead of becoming a party of New Delhi as it will bring to an end the violations of human rights and restore peace in the region forever.

Justification of war between Pakistan and India could be ended forever by resolving the issue of occupied Kashmir, he added.

