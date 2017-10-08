Imran continues tirade against Nawaz, Zardari

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that Nawaz Sharif has not only destroyed the institutions but also the moral values of this country.

Addressing a rally in Buner, Imran said, “Nawaz Sharif is ruining our nation, ruining our Institutions and attacking our Supreme Court. So be ready, if he does this.... we will hit the streets and not let him be successful in destroying the institutions of this country.”

“Just remember, nations don't even get destroyed by bombing and wars if they have invested in their people in systems. Nations are destroyed when you morally destroy them; when no justice, accountability or equality are left in society,” Imran continued.

Khan dubbed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a ‘puppet’ Prime Minister, adding that Abbasi still calls a corrupt and disqualified person his prime minister.

Imran Khan criticised the ruling party for amending the Constitution to ensure the re-election of Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president.

“I promise till I am breathing I will stand for every weak man in this country and fight every tyrant of this country,” Imran vowed and added “We have to work towards Naya Pakistan where there is merit; this is also a form of justice; whoever works hard should rise up in society.”

Expressing his optimism, Imran said both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and People’s Party are going to be defeated by PTI in the 2018 election.

“These dacoits like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have created a domino effect where the entire county becomes poor,” he remarked.