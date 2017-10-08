Sun October 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Punjab CM to inaugurate Orange Line Metro Train today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate Orange Line Metro train today (Sunday).

This mega-transport scheme was launched in May 2014 and construction for it began in 2015.

The  project was supervised by Shahbaz Sharif in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The chief minister on Sunday said on Twitter the project is meant to make the underprivileged feel that “they have equal rights on the state resources as their rich counterparts… it aims to create equality.”

 

The  train has the capacity to carry 1,000 people, out of which 200 can be seated while 800 can commute while standing. The capacity will be increased to 500,000 passengers by 2025.This train is also expected to run on electricity.

